https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Coronavirus In Belmont County: 1 new death; 180 fully recovered

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- More and more patients continue to recover from the coronavirus each day in Belmont County.

As of Thursday, 180 Belmont County residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered.

There has been 312 confirmed cases in the county.

Also, Nine patients are currently hospitalized.

The county has confirmed a new COVID-19 related death bringing their total to eight

No patient information was given at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter