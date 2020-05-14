Coronavirus In Belmont County: 1 new death; 180 fully recovered

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- More and more patients continue to recover from the coronavirus each day in Belmont County.

As of Thursday, 180 Belmont County residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered.

There has been 312 confirmed cases in the county.

Also, Nine patients are currently hospitalized.

The county has confirmed a new COVID-19 related death bringing their total to eight

No patient information was given at this time.