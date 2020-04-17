Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In Belmont County: 1 new positive COVID-19 case; 1 out of quarantine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Health Department is confirming one new positive COVID-19 case.

The Health Department also told 7News they have 1 person removed from quarantine.

The total of positive COVID-19 cases in Belmont County have reached a total of 60 people.

20 people in total have been released have quarantine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter