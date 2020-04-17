Coronavirus In Belmont County: 1 new positive COVID-19 case; 1 out of quarantine

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Health Department is confirming one new positive COVID-19 case.
The Health Department also told 7News they have 1 person removed from quarantine.
The total of positive COVID-19 cases in Belmont County have reached a total of 60 people.
20 people in total have been released have quarantine.
