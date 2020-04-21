Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County Health Department provided another update Tuesday morning stating the county has seen an increase of 10 residents testing positive for COVID-19.
The county’s total is now 83.
Four county residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Seven people have died in the county, 21 have recovered.
Gov. DeWine will hold his daily COVID-19 press briefing at 2 PM.
You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
- Coronavirus in Columbiana County: one dead; eight new positive COVID-19 cases
- Coronavirus In Belmont County: 10 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
- Ohio County Board Votes on Excess Levy
- Tom Brady caught working out in closed Tampa park and cited, mayor says
- Treasury says economic impact paper checks are being sent out