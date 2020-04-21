Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In Belmont County: 10 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County Health Department provided another update Tuesday morning stating the county has seen an increase of 10 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

The county’s total is now 83.

Four county residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Seven people have died in the county, 21 have recovered.

Gov. DeWine will hold his daily COVID-19 press briefing at 2 PM.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter