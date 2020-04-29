Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH
Coronavirus In Belmont County: 129 positive COVID-19 cases; county expects more today

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Health Department confirmed a total of 129 positive COVID-19 cases. Five patients are currently hospitalized.

Belmont County officials said they expect more positive cases later today.

However, health officials announced that 28 residents have fully recovered from the virus in Belmont County.

No new deaths were reported and remains at seven, as of April 29.

