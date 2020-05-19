https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Coronavirus In Belmont County: 187 recoveries; 365 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- More and more patients continue to recover from the coronavirus each day in Belmont County.

As of Tuesday, 187 Belmont County residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered.

There has been 365 confirmed cases in the county.

Also, eight patients are currently hospitalized.

The county has confirmed 10 total deaths from patients with COVID-19.

