Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In Belmont County; 278 positive COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- More and more patients continue to recover from the coronavirus each day in Belmont County.

As of Tuesday, 108 Belmont County residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered.

There has been 278 confirmed cases in the county.

Also, Nine patients are currently hospitalized.

The county has confirmed seven people have died due to COVID-19 related illness.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter