Coronavirus In Belmont County; 278 positive COVID-19 cases

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- More and more patients continue to recover from the coronavirus each day in Belmont County.
As of Tuesday, 108 Belmont County residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered.
There has been 278 confirmed cases in the county.
Also, Nine patients are currently hospitalized.
The county has confirmed seven people have died due to COVID-19 related illness.
