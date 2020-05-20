Coronavirus In Belmont County: 3 people dead with COVID-19 from Sienna Hills Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County health officials have confirmed that three people that are from Sienna Hills Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation have died with COVID-19.

Health officials have confirmed that two patients and one employee have died.

The county has confirmed that 13 patients have died with COVID-19.

Health officials in Belmont County are up to 375 positive cases.

187 Belmont County residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered.

8 residents are currently hospitalized.