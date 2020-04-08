Coronavirus In Belmont County: 32 positive COVID-19 cases; nine off of quarantine

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- This afternoon The Belmont County Health Department announced that 32 people have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus in Belmont County.

They also announced five are hospitalized but nine are off of quarantine.

Due to the increase in positive coronavirus cases reported in Belmont County over the past twenty-four hours health officials are warning everyone to closely follow all social distancing policies.

Earlier this morning, Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul updated County Commissioners on the latest numbers.



Sproul says that the health department is currently working on the contact list for the six new positive cases that have been reported this morning.



He says the increase in cases is expected since they are still waiting on testing results.

With testing with the Ohio Department of health, When it is done through their labs, we get the results in 8 to 24 hours. With the private labs are doing it it is a lag of about 2 to 5 days. Which is making it difficult for us because that is five days later reaching out to the contacts of these people Rob Sproul. Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

Sproul says over three hundred people have been tested throughout the County.