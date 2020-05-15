Coronavirus In Belmont County: 331 cases in the county

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- More and more patients continue to recover from the coronavirus each day in Belmont County.
As of Friday, 153 Belmont County residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered.
There has been 331 confirmed cases in the county.
Also, Nine patients are currently hospitalized.
The county has confirmed eight total deaths from patients with COVID-19
