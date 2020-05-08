Coronavirus in Belmont County: 74 patients are out of quarantine

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Health Department confirmed a total of 211 positive COVID-19 cases.
Of the 211 cases, the Belmont County Health Department has confirmed 74 patients are currently out of quarantine.
Six patients are currently hospitalized.
Unfortunately, the county has lost 8 people due to COVID-19.
