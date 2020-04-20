Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In Belmont County: 7th death confirmed; 7 new positive confirmed cases

Coronavirus

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County Health Department provided another update Monday morning , confirming the county’s seventh death.

The patient was a female in her 70’s.

No other patient information was given to 7News at this time.

Health officials are also reporting seven new positive coronavirus cases in Belmont County, bringing the total to 73.

Four county residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

