Coronavirus In Belmont County: 7th death confirmed; 7 new positive confirmed cases

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County Health Department provided another update Monday morning , confirming the county’s seventh death.
The patient was a female in her 70’s.
No other patient information was given to 7News at this time.
Health officials are also reporting seven new positive coronavirus cases in Belmont County, bringing the total to 73.
Four county residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
- Oklahoma City remembers bombing 25 years later
- The NFL Draft is on! Week of coverage planned leading up to the big night
- Split Screen Episode 3: Cloud 9
- Coronavirus In Columbiana County: 10 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: four new deaths in 24 hours; 24 total