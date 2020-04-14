Coronavirus In Belmont County: Belmont County Health Department confirms death due COVID-19 coronavirus

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Health Department has confirmed the third death due to COVID-19 coronavirus.

Belmont County officials confirmed the death is a male in his 70’s.

No other patient information was given.

As of 10 am, April 14 there are a total of 55 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the County.

Belmont County Health officials have confirmed 16 of the 55 positive patients have recovered.

These statistics won’t be reflected in the data reported by the Ohio Department of Health until their daily 2 p.m. update.