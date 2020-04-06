Coronavirus In Belmont County: Belmont County officials confirm first death from COVID-19 coronavirus

Belmont County, OH (WTRF) – Today, the Belmont County Health Department reported the death of a hospitalized patient who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient was a 92-year-old man, and had underlying health conditions. He acquired COVID-19 through contact with a positive COVID19 patient.

“On behalf of the entire county, we express our deepest sympathies for the family and friends of the patient who died,” said County Deputy Health Commissioner. “We also extend our sympathies to the other Ohioans battling this illness and the families of everyone affected by this pandemic.”

The case was originally reported by ODH and the Belmont County Health Department when it was first identified.

No other identifiable information about the patient will be released to respect his privacy.

Belmont County currently has 23 positive COVID-19 cases, with 3 being hospitalized.

The Belmont County Health Department has been working tirelessly preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic since they first learned about it.

They are reaching out to all known contacts of COVID-19 cases to make sure we help prevent the spread of this disease.

It is important to continue to follow standard precautions to prevent the spread of infectious disease. To prevent the spread of any virus including novel coronavirus, practice these preventative measures:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow. Ohioans can also call the ODH COVID-19 hotline with any questions or visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. The call center is open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634)