Coronavirus In Belmont County: County confirms 2 new positive COVID-19 cases; 3 more recovered

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County Health officials confirm two new positive cases in the County as of 9:15 am on April 15.

Belmont County says they now have 57 positive COVID-19 cases with seven patients hospitalized.

Belmont County is also confirming three more patients are off quarantine bringing that total to 19.

The Health department in Belmont County tells 7News that one of the positive cases are not acutely theirs. The patient moves from Belmont County but never changed their address.

Yesterday, Belmont County confirmed the third death in the County.