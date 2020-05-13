Coronavirus In Belmont County: County reaches over 300 positive cases; 123 recovered

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- More and more patients continue to recover from the coronavirus each day in Belmont County.
As of Tuesday, 123 Belmont County residents who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have fully recovered.
There has been 302 confirmed cases in the county.
Also, Nine patients are currently hospitalized.
The county has confirmed seven people have died due to COVID-19 related illness.
