Coronavirus In Belmont County: eight new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County Health Department provided another update Wednesday morning stating the county has seen an increase of 8 residents testing positive for COVID-19.
The county’s total is now 92.
Four county residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Seven people have died in the county, 21 have recovered.
Gov. DeWine will hold his daily COVID-19 press briefing at 2 PM.
You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
