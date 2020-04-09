Coronavirus In Belmont County: Numbers rise in Belmont County as nine new positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases have been confirmed

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- This morning The Belmont County Health Department announced that 41 people have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus in Belmont County.

That increase is 9 new positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases from Yesterday (April 8.)

The Belmont County Health Department said that of the new cases, 4 are male while 5 are female.

The age from the nine new positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases range from teens to 20’s, 40’s, 50’s, and 80’s.

There was some good news from The Belmont County Health Department report one person has been released from the hospital after testing positive.

Four people are still under hospitalization.

Due to the increase in positive coronavirus cases reported in Belmont County over the past twenty-four hours health officials are warning everyone to closely follow all social distancing policies.

