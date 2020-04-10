Coronavirus In Belmont County: Officials confirm 2nd death in Belmont County due to COVID-19

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Health Department has confirmed the second death due to COVID-19 coronavirus.
Officials say the patient was an 85 year old woman.
Belmont County health officials also said they have 45 positive COVID-19 cases in the county.
Four new cases from yesterday’s numbers.
Due to the increase in positive coronavirus cases reported in Belmont County over the past twenty-four hours health officials are warning everyone to closely follow all social distancing policies.
