Coronavirus In Belmont County: One new COVID-19 death; 15 new positive cases in 24 hours

Coronavirus

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Health Department confirmed a total of 144 positive COVID-19 cases.

The County has confirmed a new COVID-19 death, with eight total.

The male was in his 70’s and was a nursing home resident.

Six patients are currently hospitalized.

However, health officials announced that 28 residents have fully recovered from the virus in Belmont County.

