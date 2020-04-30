Coronavirus In Belmont County: One new COVID-19 death; 15 new positive cases in 24 hours

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Health Department confirmed a total of 144 positive COVID-19 cases.
The County has confirmed a new COVID-19 death, with eight total.
The male was in his 70’s and was a nursing home resident.
Six patients are currently hospitalized.
However, health officials announced that 28 residents have fully recovered from the virus in Belmont County.
