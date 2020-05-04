Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In Belmont County: one new patient out of quartine; 181 positive COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Health Department confirmed a total of 181 positive COVID-19 cases.

Six patients are currently hospitalized.

Unfortunately, the county has lost 8 people due to COVID-19

However, health officials announced that 35 residents have fully recovered from the virus in Belmont County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter