Coronavirus in Belmont County: Over 200 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Health Department confirmed a total of 203 positive COVID-19 cases.
Six patients are currently hospitalized.
Unfortunately, the county has lost 8 people due to COVID-19
However, health officials announced that 35 residents have fully recovered from the virus in Belmont County.
