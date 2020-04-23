Coronavirus In Belmont County: Three more residents test positive for COVID-19; 95 total

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County Health Department provided another update Wednesday morning stating the county has seen an increase of 3 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

The county’s total is now 95.

Four county residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Seven people have died in the county, 21 have recovered.

Gov. DeWine will hold his daily COVID-19 press briefing at 2 PM.

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.