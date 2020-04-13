Coronavirus In Belmont County: Three new positive cases in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Deputy Health Commissioner, Robert Sproul, confirmed three new positive coronavirus cases in Belmont County Sunday morning.

As of 9 a.m. April 13, there has been 54 confirmed cases in the county, along with two deaths.

The second death in the county was announced Friday morning. Health officials reported that the patient was an 85-year-old female.

7 people are currently hospitalized

These statistics won’t be reflected in the data reported by the Ohio Department of Health until their daily 2 p.m. update.