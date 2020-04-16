Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In Belmont County: Two new positive COVID-19 cases bring county up to 59 total

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Health Department is confirming two new positive COVID-19 cases.

Belmont County officials say that the two new cases are males, one in his 20’s and one in his 60’s

No other patient information was given.

The county is now at 59 total positive COVID-19 cases.

Belmont County Health Officials also said they are still holding at three deaths, 19 out of quarantine and 7 hospitalized.

