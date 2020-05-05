Coronavirus In Belmont County: two new positive COVID-19 cases

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Health Department confirmed a total of 183 positive COVID-19 cases.
Six patients are currently hospitalized.
Unfortunately, the county has lost 8 people due to COVID-19
However, health officials announced that 35 residents have fully recovered from the virus in Belmont County.
