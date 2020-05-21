Coronavirus In Belmont County: Up to 400 cases; employee at Gabe’s test positive for COVID-19

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County cases continue to rise as they reach the 400 mark of COVID-19 patients.
Health Director, Rob Sproul has confirmed with 7News that an employee at Gabe’s has tested positive for COVID-19.
No patient information was given on this specific case but the person is quarantined.
Gabes is currently open in St. Clairsville.
Belmont County has also confirmed 4 people are hospitalized and 229 patients have recovered.
The county has claimed 12 deaths from patients with COVID-19.
- Emily’s Noon weather update
- WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- COVID-19 related deaths rise to 70 in Mountain State
- CDC releases guidelines for reopening schools
- City of Wheeling’s ballfields re-opening for recreational use only