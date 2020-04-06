Coronavirus In Brooke County: Brooke County Health Dept. announces first positive COVID-19 coronavirus case

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Brooke County, W.Va (WTRF)- The Brooke County Health Department has received confirmation on their first positive Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 case in Brooke County.

The confirmed case is a female between the ages of 40-49 and is self isolated at her residence.

The Brooke County Health Department is working to identify any potential persons who have had close contact with the individual, including family members, friends and health care professionals.

Close personal contacts will identified will be requested to COVID-19 testing.

