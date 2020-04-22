Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In Columbiana County: one new death; 10 new positive cases in 24 hours

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF)- The Columbiana County health department has confirmed in their daily briefing one person has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Columbiana County had no patient information of the recent death.

The county also announced ten new positive COVID-19 cases in the county increasing their total to 194.

To date, there have been 12 male and 4 female resident deaths related to COVID-19, ages range from 43-87 years old with the median age of 71 years old. All have now been reported to have underlying health conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter