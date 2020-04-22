Coronavirus In Columbiana County: one new death; 10 new positive cases in 24 hours

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF)- The Columbiana County health department has confirmed in their daily briefing one person has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Columbiana County had no patient information of the recent death.

The county also announced ten new positive COVID-19 cases in the county increasing their total to 194.

To date, there have been 12 male and 4 female resident deaths related to COVID-19, ages range from 43-87 years old with the median age of 71 years old. All have now been reported to have underlying health conditions.