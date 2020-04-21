Coronavirus in Columbiana County: one dead; eight new positive COVID-19 cases

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF)- The Columbiana County health department has confirmed in their daily briefing one person has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Columbiana County has confirmed that the death is a 71 year old male who resided at a long time health care facility.

Columbiana County health also confirmed that the male had underlying health conditions.

The health department also reported that in 24 hours they have seen eight new positive COVID-19 cases.

The county now has a total of 184 positive COVID-19 cases.