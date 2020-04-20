Coronavirus In Columbiana County: 10 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total in the county to 176.

Of those confirmed cases, the health district said 15 have been confirmed at long-term care facilities and 61 have been confirmed at the federal prison.

There were no new coronavirus deaths reported in Columbiana County. There have been 14 confirmed deaths in the county with three in long-term care facilities and six in the federal prison.

The county health district is also looking into one probable case of COVID-19 and one death that may be related to the coronavirus.

These numbers may not be reflected on Monday updates given by the Ohio Department of Health and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.