Coronavirus In Columbiana County: 3 more deaths in the county; 16 more positive COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF)- The Columbiana County Health Department has confirmed 3 new deaths from COVID-19 related issues.

The County now has a total of 13 deaths related to COVID-19.

Columbiana County Health officials say all three of these residents were males with underlying health conditions, their ages ranged from 62-85 years old

In 24 hours the county has seen an increase of 16 more COVID-19 cases.

In total the county has 151 positive cases.

