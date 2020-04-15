Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In Columbiana County: Columbiana County announces seven new positive COVID-19 cases

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF)- The Columbiana County Health Department is confirming a total of 122 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

The 122 positive COVID-19 cases are increase of 7 patients from yesterdays report.

The county has reported a total of 11 deaths.

