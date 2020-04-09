Coronavirus In Columbiana County: Columbiana County Health District announces 6th positive COVID-19 death

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF)- The Columbiana County Health District confirmed a 6th positive COVID-19 death of a male with underlying health conditions.

This resident was out of state on his day of death, April 3,2020.

The Columbiana County Health District had been made aware of this case but were unable to confirm until the case had been officially transferred.

Columbiana County also announced it now has 82 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

The ages of these cases range from 21-86 years old, the male/female ratio of these cases is 70/30.

These numbers reflect current totals including cases in East Liverpool City, Salem City and at the federal prison.