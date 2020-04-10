Coronavirus In Columbiana County: Columbiana County records new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County recorded eight more COVID-19 cases since Thursday but no new deaths.

That brings the total to 90 positive coronavirus cases and six total deaths.

Sixty-seven percent of the positive coronavirus cases are male, and 37% are female.

The numbers reflect the cases in East Liverpool, Salem and the federal prison, according to the Columbiana County Health District. Public Information Officer Laura Fauss said the numbers may not be reflected in the total released later in the afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health.