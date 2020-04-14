Coronavirus in Columbiana County: County confirms 2 deaths they were monitoring due to COVID-19 concerns

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF)- The Columbiana County Health Department is confirming the death of 2 individuals in County that they were monitoring due to COVID-19 concerns.

One patient was a 43 year old male that had no underlying health conditions according to the Columbiana County Health Department.

The second death confirmed by the Columbiana County Health Department is a 50 year old female who is a probable COVID-19 patient. The Columbiana County Health Department said her health conditions are unknown at this time.

As of 9:45 AM on April 14th Columbiana County has 115 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases including sevend total deaths of COVID-19 confirmed positive residents.

Of the 115 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, three are residents of long term care facilities in the county.

Additionally, The Columbiana County Health Department is reporting the death of 1 probable COVID-19 resident that is not included in our confirmed death total above.

These numbers reflect current totals including cases in East Liverpool City, Salem City and at the federal prison