Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus in Columbiana County: County confirms 2 deaths they were monitoring due to COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF)- The Columbiana County Health Department is confirming the death of 2 individuals in County that they were monitoring due to COVID-19 concerns.

One patient was a 43 year old male that had no underlying health conditions according to the Columbiana County Health Department.

The second death confirmed by the Columbiana County Health Department is a 50 year old female who is a probable COVID-19 patient. The Columbiana County Health Department said her health conditions are unknown at this time.

As of 9:45 AM on April 14th Columbiana County has 115 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases including sevend total deaths of COVID-19 confirmed positive residents. 

Of the 115 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, three are residents of long term care facilities in the county.

Additionally, The Columbiana County Health Department is reporting the death of 1 probable COVID-19 resident that is not included in our confirmed death total above.

These numbers reflect current totals including cases in East Liverpool City, Salem City and at the federal prison

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter