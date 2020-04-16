Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus In Columbiana County: County sees an increase of 13 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF)- The Columbiana County Health Department has announced an increase of 13 new positive COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.

The increase raises the county to a total of 135 positive COVID-19 cases.

The county released a table graph of their numbers below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter