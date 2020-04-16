Coronavirus In Columbiana County: County sees an increase of 13 new COVID-19 cases

Columbiana County, OH (WTRF)- The Columbiana County Health Department has announced an increase of 13 new positive COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.
The increase raises the county to a total of 135 positive COVID-19 cases.
The county released a table graph of their numbers below.
