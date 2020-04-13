Coronavirus In Columbiana County: Numbers continue to rise in Columbiana County; 11 new positive cases since Sunday

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – According to health officials in Columbiana County, 11 new residents have recently tested positive for COVID-19.
As of 10:00 a.m. April 13, there has been 115 confirmed cases in the county, along with six deaths.
These statistics won’t be reflected in the data reported by the Ohio Department of Health until their daily 2 p.m. update.
