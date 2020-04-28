Coronavirus In Columbiana County: two new deaths; eight new positive COVID-19 cases

The Columbiana County Health District reported Tuesday two new deaths from COVID-19 and eight additional cases.

Those numbers bring the county’s case count up to 234.

The additional deaths were a 55-year-old male who was an inmate at the federal prison and 84-year-old female who was a resident of a long term care facility. They both had underlying health conditions.

The data released Monday may not be reflected in the totals released later by the Ohio Department of Health or Federal Bureau of Prisons.