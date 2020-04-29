Coronavirus In Hancock County : County says they have nine COVID-19 cases; DHHR says 10

Hancock County, W.Va (WTRF)- Officials from the Hancock County Health Department have announced a new COVID-19 case bringing their total to 9.

The West Virginia Department of Human Resources announced in their morning update that Hancock County is up to 10 positive COVID-19 cases.

No patient information was given by Hancock County.

Officials from Hancock County urge residents to stay home, wash your hands, social distance yourself from others, wear a mask when out in public.