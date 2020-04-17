Harrison County, OH (WTRF)- The Harrison County Health Department has been notified of a second positive test result from a resident of Harrison County for Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
The positive case is a female in her 40s.
The patient has been self-isolating and recovering in her home.
The Harrison County Health Department is identifying the close contacts of this individual and are assessing their situations. They are advised to self-quarantine in their home(s) and monitor for any symptoms. The health department will be in constant contact with the isolated individual and the identified close contacts.
The Health Department will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to
this case to protect the privacy of the individual during this time of illness.
- WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR 754 positive COVID-19 cases in Mountain State
- Coronavirus In Harrison County: Harrison County Health Department announces second confirmed case of COVID-19
- Coronavirus In Belmont County: 1 new positive COVID-19 case; 1 out of quarantine
- The Draft is On! Week of coverage planned leading up to NFL’s big night