Coronavirus In Jefferson County: first death confirmed related to COVID-19

Jefferson County, OH (WTRF)- Health Commissioner Nicole Balakos reports the first death related to Covid-19 in the Jefferson County General Health District (JCGHD).

The patient, a 73-year-old man with no known underlying health conditions, was tested through the emergency department on April 10, 2020.

Officials say he received positive test results on April 11, 2020 and he remained at home and passed at home.

Two cooperative in-person wellness checks had been performed.

Balakos says, “On behalf of the department, we express our sympathies to his family and loved ones as well as those first responders who cared for him. We continue to be concerned for the public health of our community during this difficult time and express great concern for the community at large.”

Health officials say there was no known prior contact to a positive patient for this gentleman and this is an example of community spread.

JCGHD will not be releasing any personal or identifiable information about the patient.