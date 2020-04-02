Jefferson County, OH (WTRF)- The Jefferson County, Ohio Health Department announced on their Facebook page they now have thirteen COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the county.
This makes 2 new cases since their last update on March 31.
According to the Jefferson County health Department 10 COVID-19 coronavirus cases are female while 3 are male.
Also, the age ranges of the cases are below.
- ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic transfers to hospital after fellow inmates test positive for COVID-19
- WATCH LIVE Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to hold a press briefing on COVID-19 response
- Emily’s Noon weather update
- Coronavirus in Jefferson County: Jefferson County Health Department announces thirteen COVID-19 coronavirus cases
- Columbiana County up to 23 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases