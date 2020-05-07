Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Coronavirus in Jefferson County: one new COVID-19 cases; 21 patients recovered

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County Health Department has announced one additional coronavirus case Thursday.

There has been 49 positive cases, along with two deaths, among Jefferson County residents.

Two people have died in Jefferson County due to COVID-19

21 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Jefferson County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter