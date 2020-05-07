Coronavirus in Jefferson County: one new COVID-19 cases; 21 patients recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County Health Department has announced one additional coronavirus case Thursday.
There has been 49 positive cases, along with two deaths, among Jefferson County residents.
Two people have died in Jefferson County due to COVID-19
21 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
- Dad accused of throwing young daughter off cliff, killing her after stabbing attack
- Democrats warn against potential big oil bailouts
- ‘We were left out’: Lawmaker urges Congress to provide COVID-19 relief for rural communities
- Man live-streamed chase, moments before he was killed in police shooting
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: positive test results remain below 2.3 %