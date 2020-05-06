Coronavirus in Jefferson County: Two new COVID-19 cases; 21 patients recovered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County Health Department has announced two additional coronavirus cases Wednesday.
There has been 48 positive cases, along with two deaths, among Jefferson County residents.
21 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
