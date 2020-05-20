Coronavirus In Marshall County: 1 new COVID-19 case reported

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of one additional new positive Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 case in Marshall County.

The individual is as male in his 40’s and reporting mild symptoms.

He is currently in isolation at home. Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with him daily checking symptoms and temperatures.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 27 confirmed cases, 8 of which are in isolation at home and 19 who have been released from isolation.