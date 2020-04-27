Coronavirus In Marshall County: 13 positive COVID-19 Cases

Moundsville, W.Va (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department announced two new positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

One of the patients is a female in her 50’s who was tested on April 21 and came back psoitive on April 25.

The 13th case is a female in her 30’s who was tested on April 23 and came back positive on April 25.

Marshall County health officials say four people in the county are currently home, isolated.

As of April 27, nine people have recovered in Marshall County and zero are currently hospitalized.