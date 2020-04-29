Coronavirus In Marshall County: 14 total COVID-19 cases in County

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of one additional new positive Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 case in Marshall County.

This person is a male in his 20’s who was tested locally.

This individual is currently in isolation at home.

Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with his daily checking symptoms and temperatures.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 14 confirmed cases, 5 of which continue to isolate at home and 9 whom have been released from isolation.