Coronavirus In Marshall County: 15 recoveries; 25 positive cases

Coronavirus

Moundsville, W.Va (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of one additional new positive Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 case in Marshall County.

The individual is as male in his 40’s and reporting moderate symptoms.

He is currently in isolation at home.

The Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with them daily checking symptoms and temperatures.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 25 confirmed cases, 10 of which continue to isolate at home and 15 who have been released from isolation.

