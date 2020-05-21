Coronavirus In Marshall County: 2 additional cases; 29 total

Moundsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of two additional new positive Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Marshall County.

The first individual is as female in her 50’s and the second individual is a female in her 30’s, both reporting mild symptoms.

Both are currently in isolation at home. Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with them daily checking symptoms and temperatures.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 29 confirmed cases, 9 of which are in isolation at home and 20 whom have been released from isolation.