Coronavirus in Marshall County: 7-year-old tests positive for COVID-19; 24 total cases in county

Coronavirus

Moundsville, W.Va (WTRF)- Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of two additional new positive Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Marshall County.

The first individual is as 7-year-old male and the second is a male in his 60’s.

Both are currently in isolation at home and they are reporting mild to moderate symptoms.

Marshall County Health Department staff will be checking in with them daily checking symptoms and temperatures.

This brings Marshall County to a total of 24 confirmed cases, 14 of which continue to isolate at home and 10 whom have been released from isolation.

